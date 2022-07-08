Bendigo Advertiser
Macedon Ranges Police suspend Kyneton man's licence for six months

By Lucy Williams
Updated July 8 2022 - 6:51am, first published 4:00am
DRUG DRIVING: Macedon Ranges Police have suspended a Kyneton man's licence after he drove with a BAC of 0.06 and under the influence of cannabis. Picture: Macedon Ranges Police

MACEDON Ranges Highway Patrol suspended the licence of a drug and alcohol affected driver on Wednesday after he was intercepted on the Calder Freeway at Harcourt.

