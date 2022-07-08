MACEDON Ranges Highway Patrol suspended the licence of a drug and alcohol affected driver on Wednesday after he was intercepted on the Calder Freeway at Harcourt.
The 38-year-old Kyneton man underwent roadside testing and was then taken to Castlemaine police station for further testing.
Testing showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.06 and he also returned a cannabis positive drug test.
The driver has been immediately banned from driving ban for a period of six months. He will be summonsed to appear at court in the near future.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
