Bendigo runners to join thousands across the world in run for climate change

BENDIGO has been chosen as one of four Victorian cities to participate in a world-first running event, which will see almost 100,000 people across Australia and New Zealand run simultaneously to raise funds for the Great Barrier Reef.
Directed by olympian Steve Moneghetti, run4reef aims to connect runners across the world through live digital updates at all participating events - designed to make runners feel like they're part of a global mission.
Bendigo event manager Ginevra Johnson said while the funds would be donated to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, the event was about more than just the reef.
"It's about the broader issue of climate change and lots of people in this region know that's an issue," she said.
"Sometimes these bigger issues seem quite overwhelming, but here we have a terrific opportunity for Bendigo to do something really proactive."
Ms Johnson said Bendigo was a natural choice of location for one of the runs.
"Bendigo is very well known for its fantastic events," she said.
"It's also got a really active community and a really passionate conscientious community."
Mayor Andrea Metcalf said she was thrilled the city was able to take part in the important event.
"It's amazing that that has happened and that all of the communities can come together like this," she said.
"Actually being able to see the big screen and see how we compare against all the other cities is going to be great."
The Bendigo event has four run4reef ambassadors - all in their final year of school and all passionate about creating long lasting environmental change.
Ms Metcalfe said having young people at the forefront of the event was vital to its success.
"I think the kids are probably the ones that really drive a lot of the actions around climate change," she said.
"We hear from youth council what an important issue this is for young people."
17-year-old ambassadors Austin Long and Ella Flavell said the time for action was now.
"I'm a really big advocate for solving climate change," Ms Flavell said.
"I believe as a young person it's one of the most important issues."
The Bendigo Senior Secondary College student said she hoped this was just the beginning of her work in the environmental sector.
"Through my studies at school I've really grown an interest in heading into the environmental side of things."
Mr Long echoed Ms Flavell's assertions.
"It's so important because we're just the next in line, and we have to make change," he said.
"I think it's amazing how many young kids are part of this event, and it just shows how much power we have to make a change and how we can contribute."
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
