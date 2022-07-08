Clash of the titans to shape League One Men championship

The CV League One Men championship race reaches its most important point of the season on Sunday when top two teams Shepparton South and Tatura meet for the second time this year.
Shepparton South go into the clash at Tatura with a three-point advantage over the Ibises, plus a 17-point superior goal difference.
The only time this season the Ibises dropped points was the 3-2 loss to Shepparton South in round three.
Tatura coach Tristan Zito has his sights set on winning the League One double this year - the championship for finishing on top of the ladder and the premiership for winning the grand final - so Sunday's game is a must-win for the Ibises.
"From the first time we played them, everyone has been looking forward to getting one back on them,'' Zito said.
"In that game I thought we weren't at our best, but I feel as though we are really up for it this time.
"Both teams are evenly matched and the attacks are the strengths, so it will come down to whichever team takes their chances.
"We want to win both trophies, so we need to win this game if we want to have any chance of winning the championship. It will be like a final for us."
Zito said the Ibises would be without key playmaker Cody Sellwood because of a hamstring injury.
South's past five matches have netted a combined scoreline of 39-1 and they'll deservedly go into Sunday's game as warm favourite.
Just to make life tougher for their rivals, South have added more depth and class to their squad by the signing of former Goulburn Valley Suns coach Caig Carley.
Carley, a striker with the Suns at NPL level, gives South more ammunition in attack.
"Craig will be in the squad on Sunday,'' Shepparton South coach Rob Harmeston confirmed.
"He has a great football brain, so if I need to drop him into the midfield I can trust him to do that role as well."
Harmeston said enjoyment was a key factor in his side's 11-game unbeaten run.
"We want to play a decent style of football and everyone is engaged in that,'' Harmeston said.
"We want to play a style that keeps us fit and that the players enjoy.
"We have a really good group of people and everyone is loving it.
"Big games are coming and the players are buzzing for them."
The round kicks off on Saturday night with the battle between traditional rivals Eaglehawk and Strathdale at Truscott Reserve.
The third-placed Hawks are six points ahead of the fifth-placed Blues on the table.
On Sunday, Epsom's finals credentials will be put to the test in its away clash with fourth-placed Shepparton United.
With the top six teams qualifying for finals, the seventh-placed Scorpions need to take some points off some higher-rated teams if they're to be considered a genuine finals contender.
Sixth-placed Spring Gully is one point clear of Epsom ahead of its home clash with La Trobe Uni on Sunday.
At the bottom of the table, Golden City and Strathfieldsaye Colts United will chase their first wins of the season when they meet at Shadforth Park.
In League One Women action, Strathfieldsaye Colts United has already consolidated top spot on the table after La Trobe University was forced to forfeit Saturday's scheduled round 10 clash.
All eyes will be on McEwen Reserve on Sunday as third-placed Shepparton United hosts second-placed Spring Gully in the match of the round.
The Reds are three points in front of United.
Fifth-placed Strathdale should keep its finals hopes alive by defeating the pointless Eaglehawk at Truscott Reserve on Saturday afternoon.
The top four teams in League One Women qualify for finals and the Blues will close to within one point of La Trobe Uni in fourth place with a win on Saturday.
