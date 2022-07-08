Bendigo Advertiser

Clash of the titans to shape League One Men championship

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 8 2022 - 5:40am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Can Tatura become the first team to take points off Shepparton South this season. Picture: ADAM BOURKE

The CV League One Men championship race reaches its most important point of the season on Sunday when top two teams Shepparton South and Tatura meet for the second time this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.