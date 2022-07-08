HDFNL netball: Rested Bloods ready for top of the table clash

ELMORE joint playing coach Gabe Richards is expecting White Hills to bring its best to Saturday's HDFNL blockbuster.
With the league marking 60 years of Heathcote District netball this weekend, it seems only fitting that the league's top two sides should take centre stage at Elmore.
Unexpectedly - but perhaps more remarkably - the undefeated Bloods (11-0) dropped from top spot of the ladder while on the bye last week, overtaken on percentage by the Demons (11-1) following a 54-31 win over Colbinabbin.
While regaining top spot would certainly be a bonus, Richards said the Bloods focus was purely on winning and continuing the great momentum they have built up over the first 13 rounds.
"We have been playing some really good netball and we've had some really good results, so it's really a matter of what we do from here and that's what we focus on," she said.
"How we play and how we transfer the ball down the court.
"Maximising our opportunities is what it will come down to for us."
The Bloods, who have not played since scoring a 98-26 win over North Bendigo on June 18, were pushed all the way by White Hills in winning by seven goals earlier in the season.
Richards is anticipating an even tougher contest this time around.
"We're looking forward to the challenge and measuring where we are at coming into the end of the season," she said.
"White Hills have obviously played some really good netball of late and since we last saw them.
"They consistently, and right across the court, apply a lot of pressure. As a team, they are a real cohesive unit and play really well together."
In other matches, Mount Pleasant can take a giant step towards sewing up the one remaining double chance when it hosts Huntly at Toolleen.
The third-placed Blues currently sit two wins ahead of the fifth-placed Hawks and fourth-placed Colbinabbin, albeit having played one extra game.
A Hawks win would put a two-game gap between themselves and their nearest rival for fifth Lockington-Bamawm United (bye).
It's a similar scenario at Colbinabbin, with the Grasshoppers looking to shore up their spot in the five and challenge Heathcote, which is hoping to enhance its finals claims.
At Atkins Street, bottom side North Bendigo will be looking for a repeat of its earlier season win over Leitchville-Gunbower.
* As part of the 60th anniversary, a medallion will be presented to the player adjudged best on court by the umpires in all four of Saturday's matches.
