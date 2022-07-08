Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

BFNL netball: Magpies welcome tough Bulldogs test

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 8 2022 - 4:09am, first published 1:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MIDCOURT ACE: Maddie Carter is enjoying a stellar first season in the Bendigo league for Castlemaine. Picture: KIERAN ILES

CASTLEMAINE joint coach Fiona Fowler says the opportunity to claim a big scalp will be all the motivation her team needs in Saturday's home clash against Gisborne.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.