Bendigo Advertiser

Road relays a challenge for Bendigo Bats

By Nathan Dole
Updated July 8 2022 - 7:04am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayden Padgham has impressed for the Bendigo Bats this season. Picture: JAZZ DEOL

THE Bendigo Bats will aim to keep the winning run rolling at the Sandown Road Relays in this Saturday's fifth round of Athletics Victoria's cross-country series.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.