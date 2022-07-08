Road relays a challenge for Bendigo Bats

THE Bendigo Bats will aim to keep the winning run rolling at the Sandown Road Relays in this Saturday's fifth round of Athletics Victoria's cross-country series.
Bendigo will field six men's teams, two women's line-ups, and two boys and two girls squads as XCR22 hits the halfway mark.
All open and 40-plus, 50-plus and 60-plus runners will race 6.2km.
Under-20 down to under-14 will race 3.1km.
Victorious in rounds at Jells Park, Cruden Farm and at St Anne's Winery in Big Hill and Myrniong, the Bats will pursue more glory in men's premier division action.
The Bats to compete in the top flight are Nathan Stoate, Matt Buckell, Harrison Boyd, Brady Threlfall, Bryan Keely and Glenn McMillan.
Reserve is Jamie Cook.
The Bats have scored 48 points to lead the premier ladder from Box Hill, 34; Western Athletics, 32; and St Stephens, 32.
The division four women's team of Virginia McCormick, Alice Wilkinson and Vanessa Bull is in great form.
Bendigo is top of the ladder on 68 points from Mornington, 59; and Diamond Valley, 50.
Bendigo's men's team in division four is Jamie Cook, Rory Flanagan, Matthew Heislers, Stephen van Rees and Brian McGinley. Reserve is Jacob Delaney.
The Bats lead the division four race on 60 points from Ivanhoe on 52.
Bendigo has selected Ingrid Woodward, Juliet Heahleah and Anna Mulquiny to race in division five.
The division seven men's team is Ben Stolz, Matt Hooke, Jacob Delaney and Darren Hartland. Reserve is Nigel Preston.
A score of 40 has the puts on top of the division seven ladder from Sandringham, 25.
In men's 40-plus, Bendigo will be represented by Phil Noden, Chris Timewell and Kelvin Niblett.
The Bats are on 24 points in a race led by Mentone, 34; and Richmond, 31.
The 50-plus line-ups are Rossi Evans, Trevor Kelly and David Heislers; and Jim Russell, David Lonsdale and Antony Langdon.
Bendigo is equal sixth in the 50-plus men's catergory.
Young guns Logan Tickell, Avery McDermid and Jayden Padgham team up in the under-18s, with the other squad being Max Rowe, Mason Woodward and Thomas McArthur.
The Bats have a 13 point lead on Ballarat in the under-18 boys' premiership race.
The under-20 girls team is Tullie Rowe, Phoebe Lonsdale and Tully Lang where Geelong and Bendigo lead the ladder.
Bendigo's under-16 girls line-up is Chelsea Tickell and Ebony Woodward, with a third runner to be advised.
