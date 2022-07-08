Herbert continues good form at Scottish Open

Lucas Herbert made a solid start to his Scottish Open campaign.
After a top-10 finish in the Irish Open last week, Herbert's good form continued with a one-under par 69 in the opening round of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event.
Advertisement
The Bendigo golfer was in a tie for 28th - eight shots behind leader Cameron Tringale, who fired a brilliant nine-under par 61.
Playing in the easier morning conditions, Herbert looked set for a low round himself when he made a sensational start.
The world number 49 birdied the second, third and fourth holes to catapult to the pointy end of the leaderboard.
A bogey on the tough par-four eighth hole halted his momentum, but he still made the turn in good shape at two-under par.
After failing to make a birdie on the par-five 10th hole, a wayward drive led to a bogey on the 11th hole.
Herbert recovered strongly by holing an eight metre putt for birdie on the 12th and then produced a brilliant approach shot to set-up another birdie on the par-three 13th hole.
Herbert missed the green with his tee shot on the par-three 14th hole, which led to a bogey that saw him drop to two-under par for his round.
Herbert unleashed a 340m drive on the par-four 15th hole and his approach shot finished a metre-and-a-half from the hole, but he missed the birdie putt and had to settle for a par.
He made his way to the par-four 18th hole - the toughest hole on the course - at two-under par.
His drive found the fairway, but his approach shot went right into thick rough.
His chip shot went across to the other side of the green and the best he could make was bogey.
Herbert's second round will be in the tougher afternoon conditions.
The Scottish Open is the final event before next week's third major of the year - The Open at St Andrew's.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.