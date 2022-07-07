Bendigo Advertiser
Rochester Men's Shed powers up with $2900 grant for tools

By David Chapman
Updated July 7 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 11:30pm
BOOST: Rochester Men's Shed has received a $2900 grant to increase participation. Picture: FACEBOOK

Rochester Men's Shed will receive some new tools to increase participation and safety thanks to a $2900 grant.

