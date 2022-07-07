Evie Crawford takes out Zonta women in STEM scholarship

ELECTRICAL engineering student Evie Crawford has won a coveted STEM scholarship for young women who pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.
The scholarship, awarded by Bendigo Zonta Club, was named after the club's long serving member Ann Horrocks, a STEM role model who began working in the laboratories of Australian Defence Industries in North Bendigo in 1980 and went on to manage the metallurgy laboratory before retirement.
Advertisement
Ms Crawford is in her second year of an Engineering Masters Accelerated Pathway at Monash Uni.
More news: Bendigo wins top tourism town gong
Specialising in Electrical Engineering; she considers that as the world evolves, key skills including problem solving and application of logic will be critical in navigating the ever-changing technology and environment.
"I believe there are a lot of social, economic, and environmental issues that can be solved, or at least lessened, by continuing to explore the physical world through STEM," she said.
While Ms Crawford is a student mentor at Monash, the country bred recipient is keen to return to her regional roots once her time at university concludes.
Ms Crawford wants to bring back to the bush all her knowledge and enthusiasm, which could well be part of actioning initiatives to provide more renewable energy for Australia.
This year, the student is studying renewable energy systems and says she's excited about potentially working in solar and wind energy fields in the future.
Ms Crawford was also Dux of her year at Bendigo's Girton Grammar School in both year 11 and 12 achieving highest marks in physics, chemistry, maths, systems engineering and english.
The high-achiever also had leadership positions in music school music groups, and the Kyneton Pony Club while also being a keen triathlon runner.
At the awards presentation on Tuesday, Robyn Williams was also thanked as the major sponsor for this year's STEM scholarship.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.