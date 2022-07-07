Tigers eager to weather the Storm during CVFLW round 12

The Central Victoria Football League Women's competition returns to action this week after a two-week break.
With just seven regular rounds remaining on the fixture ahead of finals, the league's eight teams are looking to secure as many wins as possible in hope of locking in a spot come business time.
Kyneton currently sits in fourth position on the ladder and will look to keep fifth-placed Eaglehawk at bay with a win against Strathfieldsaye Storm who they will meet on Saturday.
When the teams first met back in round three in April, the Tigers put on one of the team's best performances of the season with a 115-point win over the Storm.
Ladder leaders and premiership contenders Castlemaine have a clash with Kerang booked in for Sunday at Camp Reserve and are primed to make light work of the Blues who only have one win to their so far this season.
Third-placed Bendigo Thunder are in action at Weeroona Oval on Sunday and will host North Bendigo who've had a slow first-half to the season and are yet to put on a win on the board.
Eaglehawk and Golden Square both have the bye.
The first round of finals commences on August 21, with the premiership match set for Friday 9 September under lights at the Queen Elizabeth Oval.
Ladder:
