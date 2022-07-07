Police appeal for information on 26-year-old Zane East

POLICE are asking the Bendigo public to keep a lookout for Zane East.
The 26-year-old is wanted on a warrant after failing to appear in court for motor vehicle theft charges.
Police believe the man may be in the Bendigo area
Investigators have released an image of East in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone who sights East or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
