SHEEP SHOW
For three days Bendigo will showcase all things sheep and wool for the annual Australian Sheep and Wool Show, the biggest sheep show of its kind in the country.
This event will feature something for everyone with sheep breeders from every state with about 3000 sheep on show; woollen fashions and crafts; fine foods and the Bendigo Festival of Lamb; shearing competitions and workshops, dog trials, Australian wool fashion parades, the Women of Wool, various trade sites, the cattle precinct, ram sales and much more.
For more information and tickets, click here.
Family event, children under 14 years free entry.
Where: Bendigo Showgrounds, Holmes Road, North Bendigo.
When: Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16, 9am to 5pm, Sunday, July 17, 9am to 4pm.
WINTER FESTIVAL
Celebrate all Eaglehawk has to offer at the Eaglehawk Winter Festival this weekend.
This event will include food trucks, live music, roving characters, market stalls, face painting, and more.
Artists featured will be Sherri Parry and Chris DeAraugo and there will be stalls of jewellery, craft items, art, flowers, hair accessories and much more.
There will also be food trucks such as Sweet Stall, OMG BBQ, Bullwinkle Food Van, Baked Potato Man, Taco Man, Thai Food, and much more.
For futher information, click here.
Where: Canterbury Park (near the oval and skate park), Eaglehawk.
When: Saturday, July 9, today, from 12.30pm to 7.30pm
BENDIGO QUEER FILM FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Queer Film Festival (BQFF) is in its 18th year and is proud to be one of the regional centres hosting its own queer film festival.
The BQFF provides opportunities to LGBTIQA+ people living in the region, showcasing queer talent.
For more information and tickets, please email: tourism@bendigo.vic.gov.au or phone 5434 6060 or click here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Friday to Sunday, July 15 to 17.
HYMNS ALIVE
Hymns Alive (non denominational) will commence their third term at Connect Church.
Guest speaker will be Pastor, Errol Gilbert from Bendigo Church of Christ.
New members are most welcome to join 50 others to enjoy singing favourite hymns from their younger days.
Afternoon Tea.
Free bus pickup from home may be available, phone Allan 5442 2774.
More information Phone Frank 5447 8161.
Where: Connect Church, Solomon Steet, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, July 14, from 1.30pm.
MONDAY LADIES NETBALL ASSOCATION
Monday Ladies Netball Association are seeking expressions of interest for teams and individual players to join our Monday morning competition.
A fun and social way to get active and meet new people.
All ages and abilities.
Our AGM is being held at Red Energy Arena.
Come along if you are interested in finding out more information or contact Kelly Quinlan at secretary@mondayladiesnetball.com.au or click here.
Where: Red Energy Arena, Bendigo Stadium, Inglis Street, West Bendigo.
When: Monday, July 11, 9.30am.
GLOW AFTER DARK
Sounds and lights will take over Rosalind Park for an event launched as part of the City of Greater Bendigo's 2022 Winter Events program.
GLOW - Bendigo After Dark will run for three weeks and will build on Awaken, an event that was held last year in the park.
This event will feature colours, light, movement, performers and sounds.
Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, July 17, Sunday to Thursday, various times.
SATURDAY DANCE
Enjoy your Saturday evening learning new moves with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This family friendly event will feature excellent CD music.
There will also be a supper of tea, coffee and biscuits.
Raffle, prizes and lucky door.
Admission $7, all welcome.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, 135 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, July 9, 7.30pm to 11pm.
RAINBOW WRITERS WORKSHOP
Hosted by Castlemaine Community House and Castlemaine Health, with the assistance of Mount Alexander Shire Community Grants program, this event is a free creative writing course aimed at aspiring LGBTQIA+ writers.
Running each Saturday until August 6, this writing masterclass will provide writers the chance to hone their storytelling skills, using their life experiences to inspire fiction, script writing, creative non-fiction and memoir.
Rainbow Writers will be taught by Karen Corbett, a former creative writing teacher at the Victorian College of the Arts and Melbourne University and Cathy Samsury, a retired creative writing and English teacher for VCE students.
The course will also teach skills and techniques to overcome writer's block and avoid the curse of the flashing cursor.
This workshop is free to participants, but places are limited. For more information, click here.
No experience is necessary.
Where: Online course.
When: Saturdays, until August 6, 11am to 12.30pm.
GALLERIES AND ART
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on iOS or Android here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Ongoing event.
WINTER EXHIBITION
This Market Building Art Winter Exhibition features more than 90 artists from the Goldfields region.
This event features a wide range of art mediums, including paintings, photography, sculptures and textiles.
All of these works showcase the diverse arts community.
For further information, email: castlemainevic@mountalexander.vic.gov.au
Where: Castlemaine Market Building, 44 Mostyn Street, Castlemaine.
When: Until Sunday, September 4, open 9am to 5pm, Sunday to Saturday.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
ELVIS: DIRECT FROM GRACELAND - SOLD OUT
Created in partnership with Graceland, this Australian Exclusive explores the extraordinary life and style of Elvis Presley.
One of the most iconic public figures of the 20th century, Elvis's influence on music, design, art, and pop culture was profound.
This exhibition will explore his humble childhood on the poverty line in small-town Mississippi, through to signing a major record deal becoming a super-star.
This exhibition will also feature costumes, memorabilia, wedding outfits, a dazzling array of Vegas jumpsuits, his gold telephone and much, much more.
Ticket prices: adult $30, concession $25, gallery member $20, children under 16 years $15, children under 5 years have free entry. Family tickets are available at $75.
For more information and to book, click here.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, July 17, 10am to 5pm.
TEXTURE AND TEXTILES
Head to Maryborough to view some of the creations from the Shepparton Textile Artists Inc.
The exhibition will be opened on Saturday, July 2 from 2pm with music by Zane Neal.
There will be finger food, beanies, scarves, textile creations and much more.
Where: Factory 2, 167 Railway Street, Maryborough.
When: Until Sunday, July 31, open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11am to 5pm.
OLD TIME BUSH DANCE
The Bush Dance and Music club are holding their dance next weekend.
Dances on the program will be Old Time and Bush Dances.
Music will be by The Emu Creek Bush Band.
Admission adults $8 and children under 16 free.
A plate of supper to share would be appreciated.
More information please phone Mary 5442 1153 or Dianne 0418 172 286.
Where: Holy Trinity Church Hall, Keck Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, July 16, from 8pm.
GIRLS SCHOOL 1956 REUNION
Girls who began Form 1 at Bendigo Girls School in February 1956 are invited to attend a special celebratory lunch on Saturday September 24.
Please contact Elizabeth 0411 591 140 to reserve your place and get further details.
Where: Pearl Room, National Hotel, High Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, September 24, noon to 4.30pm.
