Marong harness club future in doubt

MARONG Light Harness Club president Wally Newton concedes the club's future is in serious doubt if it is forced from its long-term home at Malone Park.
The club was dealt a major blow last week when Greater Bendigo city councillors voted unanimously to adopt a new recreational master plan for the Marong sporting and recreational venue.
Central to the plan is the removal of the club's trotting track and other horse-related infrastructure in favour of the development of other recreational facilities, including two new illuminated sports ovals.
The club has been based at Malone Park since the late 1970s.
A disappointed Newton admitted he was not surprised by the council's decision to adopt the recommendation made by council officers.
While the master plan contains no specified time frame for the start of works or the removal of the trotting track, the club believes it is on borrowed time.
"They haven't given us a definite date on when they are going to shift us, or where we are going to, but it's not going to work," Newton said.
"We'll play it by ear and see what happens, but (once it goes ahead) that will be the end for us at Marong and I'm not sure it (the club) will go on."
The Marong trotting track was established in the 1970s through the hard work of local trainers and horse owners.
It is still used on a casual basis by some trainers in the district.
The club holds trials at Malone Park each Thursday for six months of the year.
While the endorsement of the master plan has triggered a council search for a new venue for horse clubs in Marong, the light harness club has already poured cold water on suggestions of a merger with another training facility at Sebastian, 25 minutes north.
Albeit, council has made no official recommendation.
"We won't be holding trials out there and I know I won't be going out there to work a horse if I still have one - I'll find somewhere else," Newton said.
"It would (cost) a million dollars easy to get it up to trialling standard and I can't imagine people coming from places like Sedgwick like they do now to trial their horses at Sebastian.
"It's not just about the trials, the track is used by trainers during the week, so when it's gone they will be without that option.
"We'll just have to wait and see what the next few years bring."
Other equestrian users impacted by last week's council vote included the Bendigo and District Family Equestrian Group and the Horse Riding Club Association of Victoria, which stages monthly rallies.
Newton said the club would explore all options, including a potential appeal to VCAT, but conceded costs would likely be prohibitive unless it could draw on support from Harness Racing Victoria.
