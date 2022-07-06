Bendigo Advertiser
Former Bendigo cyclist Jack Haig crashes out of Tour de France

By Ian Chadband
Updated July 6 2022 - 10:01pm, first published 9:55pm
Australian Simon Clarke (R) pipped Taco van der Hoorn to win the fifth stage of the Tour de France.

Australian cycling veteran Simon Clarke has earned a magnificent, last-ditch Tour de France triumph to crown his long career after a brutal, crash-strewn cobbled stage.

