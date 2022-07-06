Car impounded after driver caught speeding 45km/h over the limit in Carisbrook

Maryborough police have impounded a car after its driver was caught travelling at more than 45km/h over the speed limit.
Officers were patrolling in Carisbrook on Tuesday at 5.45pm when they detected a Holden Commodore on Victoria Street travelling at 109km/h in a 60km/h zone.
The car was intercepted and impounded for a period of 30 days at a cost of $1655.
The offender will receive a summons to attend court at a later date for exceeding the speed limit by 45km/h or more and will lose their licence for a period of 12 months.
Police said it was a timely reminder to all road users to obey all road rules, in particular the posted speed limits.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
