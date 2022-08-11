Marong-Calivil United drawn result stands

MARONG's bid for a drought-breaking premiership in 2022 will launch in a qualifying final clash against Mitiamo, while for Calivil United, the road to potential grand final glory will begin in the elimination final.
That is the upshot of the Loddon Valley Football Netball League's decision this week to dismiss the Demons' protest over the result of last weekend's clash against the Panthers.
The match at Malone Park was declared a draw after the official scoresheet - signed by both captains following the game - showed the result as a 52-52 tie.
A later recount revealed Calivil United had scored 53 goals - 13 in the opening quarter, 20 in the second, 11 in the third and nine in the last.
But with both captains and the two umpires and timekeepers signing off on the 52-52 result, the draw will stand.
With both teams allocated two points for the draw, the Demons will remain in fourth spot ahead of finals regardless of the result of their final round match against Newbridge this Saturday at Calivil.
Marong, currently second but with a bye this round, will fall to third spot if Mitiamo defeats fifth-placed Bridgewater this weekend.
But that will be of little consequence to either club with the Superoos and Panthers now guaranteed to meet in a qualifying final in the first week of finals.
Calivil United and Bridgewater, likewise, are now certain elimination finals opponents.
Maiden Gully YCW has already been confirmed as minor round premiers with 12 wins from 13 matches played going into this weekend's clash against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
Bridgewater will qualify for finals in fifth spot.
Final round draw (home team first): Bridgewater v Mitiamo; Calivil United v Newbridge; Bears Lagoon-Serpentine v Maiden Gully YCW; Marong (bye); Pyramid Hill (Inglewood bye).
