Lifetime Sailor's Gully local Muriel Kelly celebrated her 104th birthday on Tuesday surrounded by friends and staff at Estia Health Victoria Heights.
And she has some simple secrets to her longevity.
The centenarian has never smoked, only drunk alcohol once and does not eat cheese.
"I had a taste of it (alcohol) when I was 17 I think," Muriel said.
"I had a mouthful and spat it out.
"How do you drink that rubbish?"
Of course, she also has some great genes with one of her brothers living to 105 and a cousin living to 109, but the key in Muriel's eyes is always kindness.
"I love everybody, I don't dislike anyone," she said.
"We're not put on the planet for that.
"We're here to love people and look after people."
Muriel was born the fourth of seven children in 1918, with three brothers and three sisters, and attended the "lovely" Sailor's Gully School which is now Eaglehawk North.
She described her parents Hugh Victor Emmanuel Toma and his wife Lizzie as "wonderful parents".
"Dad loved getting into a game that we were playing," Muriel said.
"He would come out on the road and play with us.
"He was a jovial fellow - a torment, big, big torment with the kids."
Muriel recalled how her father would get the boys to sing when the family was around for Sunday lunch.
"They would start off singing and he would always say, 'Oh, that's not loud enough, get up on the table'."
"And he would get them up on the table to sing their songs and he's be sitting there saying, 'louder, louder'."
Muriel said those early days were a lot of fun, with the local children providing wonderful company and playing and mixing together.
"It was a wonderful time in my life - with those young people growing up."
Although Muriel had the chance to work at Hanro Knitting Mills she was needed to help her mother take care of the other children so she stayed at home.
Muriel has been married twice, first when she was not quite 19.
"My husband was one in a million," she said.
"He was the most wonderful man, so kind and gentle."
He passed away at 42 from heart problems, which also killed Muriel's second husband.
"I gave them all the love that I could give them," she said.
Muriel's son has also passed away, but she is surrounded by extended family and grandchildren.
She loves playing cards and she still boasts brown hair which has never been dyed.
"You've just got to live your life," she said.
"Everybody's been very kind to me - very, very kind and special.
"They look after me well.
"They seem to flock around me - and I love people."
