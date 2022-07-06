Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

The key to longevity for 104-year-old Sailors Gully local Muriel Kelly has been revealed

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated July 6 2022 - 7:55am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lifetime Sailors Gully local Muriel Kelly celebrated her 104th birthday on Tuesday surrounded by friends and staff at Estia Health Victoria Heights.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.