Loddon Shire local laws now streamlined into one

Red tape cut as Loddon Shire local laws streamlined into one

By David Chapman
Updated July 6 2022 - 1:47am, first published 1:30am
In an effort to reduce red tape and duplications, Loddon Shire Council will replace all its local laws with one over-arching single local law document.

