Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Storm, Thunder tap into Liminal wellbeing app as part of AFLCV partnership

Updated July 6 2022 - 12:52am, first published 12:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye and the Bendigo Thunder are the first two clubs in the region to utilise the Liminal Wellbeing app.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.