Storm, Thunder tap into Liminal wellbeing app as part of AFLCV partnership

FORMER Essendon player Will Hams believes the importance of taking just 10 to 15 seconds each day to think about how you're feeling emotionally shouldn't be under-estimated.
Hams is the co-founder of the Liminal Wellbeing program, which has formed a partnership this year with AFL Central Victoria and had Strathfieldsaye and the Bendigo Thunder come on board as the first two clubs in the region to access it.
"What we've got is a wellbeing management tool for community clubs; essentially it's a tool for players to be able to check in via an app and access various resources around their mental health and wellbeing," Hams said this week.
"From a club perspective, it's a way of being able to support players on and off the field and identify and flag any players who may be going through a little bump along the road.
"What players have with the app is the ability to check in on their physical, emotional and social wellbeing each day.
"The check-in is a simple slider tool that goes from you're completely energised to completely exhausted, emotionally you're thriving or having some tough feelings, and socially I could socialise with anyone to I don't feel like socialising today.
"It's a quick tool that allows the player to have a quick think about how they are feeling, but a way also for clubs to pick up if any of their players are going through a flat spot.
"We've got wellbeing champions at the club who is the person who is managing the system.
"That wellbeing champion at the club is then able to respond and follow up with any player if they need some support or at the least, just have a conversation."
The Storm and Bendigo Thunder are among 12 clubs across Victoria that are using the Liminal Wellbeing program, with Hams hopeful of more clubs across the AFLCV region joining.
"We've received really good feedback from players saying it's good just to take that 10 to 15 seconds each day to think about how they are feeling," Hams said.
"I think a lot of us go through the day not really thinking about how am I feeling today and what am I doing about it rather than just going through the motions.
"We see Liminal as not just a tool for your mental healthy, but also looking more holistically at all of your wellbeing."
Hams previously spent four seasons with Essedon from 2013-16, playing 13 games with the Bombers after being drafted from the Gippsland Power.
"I got drafted straight out of school to the Bombers and certainly didn't have the career that I wanted to have in terms of a few injuries and setbacks," Hams said.
"Luckily at the footy club we had the infrastructure to be able to work with psychologists and support through our player development managers, coaches and leadership group.
"I was really lucky to be in that environment and I see Liminal as a way of being able to create that ecosystem within community clubs with support for players, coaches and volunteers for a healthy wellbeing."
