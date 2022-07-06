Hard work, but Kyteler scores second win

DESPITE wins in two of his last four starts, Kyneton trainer George Osborne is no closer to solving the mystery that is the three-year-old Kyteler.
The Shamus Award gelding notched up his second career victory at start number seven with a near all-the-way 1500m victory at Ballarat Synthetic on Tuesday.
Advertisement
It came 46-days after Kyteler broke through for his maiden at Geelong over 1700m.
In between, he was well beaten at Flemington in the $130,000 Mahogany Challenge Handicap (2000m) and disappointed when seventh of eight runners on a heavy 9 at Cranbourne on June 22.
While Osborne remains convinced Kyteler has plenty of ability, he believes the three-year-old has struggled to put it all together on the racetrack.
"It's not simple with him. I thought he was a nice horse, I thought he was a nice three-year-old - progressive," Osborne said.
"We had a crack at the Mahogany series, but I got that all wrong.
"I still don't know why I bought him here (to Ballarat) today to be quite honest. He's failed twice on very heavy tracks, so I put that out of the equation.
"I'm not quite sure he gets 1500m probably either to be honest; I'm not quite sure what he gets.
"He's got a bit of ability; he's got a good strong action. He hasn't put it together yet and although he won today it wasn't really impressive.
"We've got a bit of work to do, but maybe one day it will all come together and he might be okay.
"I'll give him credit, he's won two races this preparation, but I thought he might have been better than what he was."
After six runs this preparation, Osborne said it was likely Kyteler, who lifted his prize earnings to $33,250 and shown a definite preference for drier tracks, was headed for a spell.
"We might just tip him out and think about a more conceited program over summer, where we head towards something instead of just going from here to there to everywhere," he said.
"We'll look after him now and get him back in summer when the tracks are drier and hopefully he can improve on what he's done today."
Osborne praised a good ride from Sheridan Clarke.
"She showed initiative; she didn't surrender the lead. There were no instructions from me on where to be, it was just a matter of (Kyteler) being happy," he said.
Advertisement
Clarke, who combined with Osborne for a win at the same track back in May aboard the four-year-old gelding Kerioth, saw signs of promise in Kyteler.
"He can do a little bit wrong, as you could see coming up the straight he wanted to lay out," she said.
"But I was happy to just get the win for George again.
"He handled (the synthetic) really well, he just bowled along out in front and was really happy where he was, so I just left him there.
"It was a very strong feeling to the line."
READ MORE:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.