Hamilton, Haig notch best stage finishes so far in Tour de France

BENDIGO cyclist Chris Hamilton produced his best stage finish so far of the Tour de France.
Riding in the tour for the first time, Hamilton finished 89th in the hilly 171.5km stage four from Dunkerque to Calais.
Hamilton, who is riding for Team DSM, completed the stage, which was won by Belgium's Wout Van Aert, in 4:01.44.
The 27-year-old now has stage finishes of 103rd (stage 1), 141st (stage 2), 170th (stage 3) and 89th (stage 4).
Overall, Hamilton was in 123rd in the general classification.
Meanwhile, fellow Bendigo cyclist Jack Haig was in 65th position in the general classification after four stages.
Haig also had his best stage finish in stage four when he finished 35th.
* Tour de France general classification after four stages:
Wout Van Aert - 13:02.43
Yves Lampaert - 13:03.08
Tadej Pogacar - 13:03.15
Mads Pedersen - 13:03.19
Mathieu Van Der Poel - 13:03.21
Jonas Vingegaard - 13:03.23
Primoz Roglic - 13:03.24
Adam Yates - 13:03.31
Stefan Kung - 13:03.31
