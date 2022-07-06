Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Herbert's heart of gold helps develop next generation of elite Aussie golfers

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated July 6 2022 - 1:40am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOME SUPPORT: Lucas Herbert is eager to return the favour to the next generation of Australian professionals by throwing his support behind the Give Back initiative. Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

Bendigo-born touring professional Lucas Herbert is one of the top-ranked golfers in the world.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.