HDFNL: Bulldogs to hold 75th anniversary gala night and Hall of Fame

THE North Bendigo Football-Netball Club will induct its next group of inductees into its Hall of Fame later this month.
The Hall of Fame inductions will be held as part of the club's gala event to celebrate 75 years at the All Seasons on Saturday, July 16, from 7pm.
Among those who will be attending the function will be the club's number one ticket holder Ken Phillips, who was a foundation player for the Bulldogs in 1946.
Also 1997 senior best and fairest Dale Reidy, who has been living in Saudi Arabia, will make the trip back for the Bulldogs' big night.
Tickets for the gala evening cost $60, which includes a two-course medal, and can be purchased from the club's website or by contacting Hall of Fame steering committee chairman Scott Pysing on 0400 568 311.
The Bulldogs will be back in action in the Heathcote District Football-Netball League this Saturday when they host Leitchville-Gunbower at Atkins Street.
This Saturday's round 14 of the HDFNL will feature a celebration of 60 years of netball.
All plast players, umpires and administrators are being welcomed back to their clubs to commemorate the milestone.
