Kyneton woman caught drink driving with children in car

A 33-year-old woman from Kyneton has been caught speeding and drink driving with two children in the car over the weekend.
On Sunday, state highway patrol detected a 2000 Volvo S40 sedan allegedly travelling 115km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Calder highway at midday.
The vehicle was intercepted, and the 33-year-old driver underwent a preliminary breath test which allegedly indicated alcohol on her breath.
There were two children, a 9-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, in the car at the time.
The driver then underwent a secondary breath test at a police station which allegedly returned a reading of .110 - two times the legal limit.
The Volvo was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1200.
The woman is expected to be charged on summons for drink driving and speeding offences.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
