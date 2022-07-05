On the Go: Victorian COVID cases jump to over 10,000

COVID cases jump
Victorian COVID cases have jumped to over 10,000 on Wednesday.
According to the Department of Health, the state recorded 10,056 new infections on Tuesday taking it's number of active cases to 50,376.
Currently, 523 people are in hospital, 29 are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.
23 people died with the virus in the last 24 hours.
Of those aged 16 and over in Victoria, 68.5 per cent have received all three vaccine doses.
There were 510 doses of vaccine administered at state sites in the last 24 hours.
A FOGGY start to the day will be eclipsed by sunshine in the afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology expects Bendigo to reach a top of 14 degrees with patchy frost and fog making way for a sunny day on Wednesday.
Echuca could go one degree more to a top of 15 with a sunny afternoon forecast.
Maryborough, Castlemaine and Kyneton are all forecast to reach a top of 13 with morning fog and frost and light winds expected.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
