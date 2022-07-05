NEWLY appointed deputy premier Jacinta Allan will take on her party's leadership role for almost two weeks from today.
Ms Allan will be acting premier through until July 18 whilst premier Daniel Andrews takes leave from today - the same day as his 50th birthday, before returning to work on July 18.
Advertisement
The Bendigo East MP and senior cabinet minister's temporary appointment coincides with the latest extension to the pandemic declaration, which was due to expire before midnight on July 12, but has been extended until at least October 12.
In a statement on Tuesday, Premier Daniel Andrews said he was satisfied COVID-19 continues to pose a "serious risk" to public health throughout the state.
This, he said, justified ongoing public health measures over winter to reduce the risk of transmission and hospitalisation.
A full list of reasons for the extension will be tabled in state parliament.
Read more:
In addition, the premier has asked new Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas and Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton to provide further advice by the end of winter on the threat level of COVID-19.
The state's controversial pandemic laws passed parliament in November last year, with the new framework replacing the expiring state of emergency.
Victoria was the first state in Australia to impose pandemic-specific laws, which allow the government to create and enforce restrictions such as mask and vaccine mandates.
A further 8740 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths were reported in Victoria on Tuesday, pushing the state's death toll since the start of the pandemic past 4000.
Almost 2500 of the deaths have been recorded this year.
Despite infections and deaths remaining high, Mr Andrews stopped short of telling Victorians to don masks outside of remaining mandated settings such as health facilities, aged care and public transport.
"People can make their own judgements," he told reporters on Tuesday.
Australian Associated Press
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.