Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 4
$1,175,000
LAND: 1015sqm
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Rob Waller 0418 571 130 and Blasi Mulholland 0417 311 733
INSPECT: By appointment
A showcase of contemporary design, this stylish residence was custom built in 2020 for families and entertainers.
Inside, an expansive entrance with polished concrete floors flows to a generous, light-filled living area with a stone-topped kitchen.
A casual north-facing dining space overlooks the alfresco and pool. Separate formal living has a raked ceiling and glass-fronted fireplace.
The interior is complemented by a beautifully landscaped rear garden and paved alfresco area. The heated in-ground pool is accessed via sliding glass doors.
A cosy second alfresco features a private outdoor space with a pizza oven, perfect for dinner parties by the pool.
The double garage has direct internal access to the home. Another driveway leads to a rear parking area with a large 6 x 9-metre workshop with clearance for higher vehicles.
This perfectly presented lifestyle property is only moments from Castlemaine shops, cafes and galleries. It's a five-minute drive from recreational facilities including highly regarded Castlemaine Golf Club.
Public transport is available for local schools including Winters Flat Primary School and Castlemaine Steiner School and Kindergarten.
Visit www.wallerrealty.com.au and follow the links to McKenzie Hill.
