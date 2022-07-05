Shoppers in Bendigo definitely embraced FightMND's Big Freeze 8 campaign, raising more than $111,000 across the region in just six weeks to help find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
The funds raised by local shoppers contributed to a record $8.6 million raised nationally by Coles for FightMND to help take the Big Freeze 8 tally to $19.8 million.
Money raised from the sale of beanies and Coles-brand pork - together with donations from customers and Coles' Australian pork farmers - will enable more funds to be directed to finding a cure for Motor Neurone Disease.
Shoppers at Coles Bendigo led the charge, with the store finishing among the top dozen fundraising stores nationally with more than $43,000 raised, while Coles Kangaroo Flat raised over $40,000.
Coles Bendigo store support manager Nicholas Ritchie, who lost his father to MND 18 years ago, said the annual FightMND appeal plays an important role in helping to raise funds and awareness of the crippling disease.
"I first learned of MND when my father was diagnosed 19 years ago. We knew so little back then, and the lack of understanding of awareness was heartbreaking," he said.
"To see the strong focus and support it now receives makes me feel comfortable knowing that we're getting closer and closer to not only fully understanding this disease, but closer to finding suitable treatments and ultimately a cure."
"It was inspiring to see our team members and customers wear the beanies with such pride and it allowed us to start a conversation with our customers about what MND is and the difference the money raised makes to families experiencing MND."
FightMND campaign director Bec Daniher thanked Coles, its customers and Australian pork farmers for their support.
"We are so grateful to every single Coles team member and customer who joined us in the fight against the beast this year and helped raise vital funds for MND research," she said.
"From selling and purchasing Big Freeze beanies and Coles Aussie Pork products, to hosting their own DIY Big Freeze events, the impact of Coles and their customers has been tremendous and we can't thank them enough."
"And of course, a big thank you to our FightMND Army around Australia for buying their Big Freeze beanies at Coles and Coles Express stores."
The $8.6 million raised this year takes the overall amount raised by Coles Group to more than $20 million in five years.
All funds will be directed to FightMND and will be invested in cutting-edge research projects focused on fast-tracking new MND treatments and driving discoveries towards a cure.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
