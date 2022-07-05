Bendigo Advertiser
Coles Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat kick goals in efforts to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
July 5 2022 - 6:00am
BIG EFFORT: Bendigo Coles stores contribute more than $80,000 to help find a cure for MND. Picture: SUPPLIED

Shoppers in Bendigo definitely embraced FightMND's Big Freeze 8 campaign, raising more than $111,000 across the region in just six weeks to help find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

