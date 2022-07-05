Five regional artists will team up with five Bendigo businesses for a new Creative Gastronomy Residency Program.
The program is being run through the City of Greater Bendigo with the aim to share skill and knowledge across different industries.
Textile designer and illustrator Natalie Ryan, steel sculptor Andre Sardone, film and soundscape artist Paul Fletcher, painter and printmaker Aleshia Ng and visual artist Anne Tweed will complete residencies at at Silver Spoon Estate, Bridgeward Grove, the Food and Fibre Centre for Excellence at Bendigo TAFE, PepperGreen Farm and the Bendigo Agricultural Show Society respectively.
Councl director of strategy and growth Steve Hamilton said each organisation represented the diversity of Bendigo's UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy region.
"These residencies, over a one to three-month timeframe, will focus on creative projects that explore a variety of ideas in food and farming, working across diverse creative mediums including design, drawing, paste-ups, sculpture, installation, experimental film and digital technology," he said.
"The Creative Gastronomy Residency Program has been designed to nurture the region's creative talent providing time, space, mentorship, financial support and professional development for the creation of new work, research and to produce creative projects in collaboration with local businesses and organisations.
"The City's Greater CREATIVE Bendigo strategy identified a need to grow partnerships between the creative and business sectors.
"Creatives can stimulate creative design thinking, promote positive organisational culture and assist businesses to connect with their communities in unique and innovative ways.
"I look forward to seeing the creative output from this year's residencies and the opportunity to learn more about farming, food and creative industries from a different and exciting artistic perspective."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
