Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2
$630,000 - $655,000
AGENCY: Bendigo Real Estate
AGENT: Tanya Richens 0400 504 480
INSPECT: By appointment
Just one year old, this modern home from Langdon Building is fully established including landscaping and a garden shed. It's a good choice for families wanting a brand new home without the wait.
The home is designed for a relaxed and stylish family life with three distinct living areas, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, plus outdoor living. Come together in the rear open-plan living space. Here, a gleaming white kitchen features Caesarstone benchtops, a dishwasher, freestanding 900mm-wide cooker and a walk-in-pantry.
Rumpus, lounge area, ensuite, walk-in robe, contemporary décor, ducted climate control, outdoor living and a double garage with internal access are included.
Move in and enjoy this family-friendly location near Eaglehawk schools, shops, lakes and sporting clubs.
