First national sheep show in three years to pump $8m into Bendigo

DC
By David Chapman
Updated July 5 2022 - 6:39am, first published 3:30am
IT'S BACK: More than 30,000 people are expected to flock to next week's Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo. Picture: GLENN DANIELS

Next week's Australian Sheep and Wool Show is expected to deliver an $8 million economic boost to the Greater Bendigo region in one of the biggest events in the city since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

