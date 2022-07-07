DETAILS:
Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2
$995,000 to $1,055,000
LAND: 1124sqm
AGENCY: Gavin Butler Real Estate
AGENT: Gavin Butler 0427 887 766
INSPECT: By appointment
Quality and space are key features at this perfectly presented home in a quiet Kangaroo Flat location. The home has three living areas and four bedrooms for maximum comfort and flexibility. More features from builders Dennis Family Homes include high ceilings, quality appliances, floor coverings and window furnishings.
Open-plan kitchen and family living is light and bright and has lovely views over alfresco and garden areas. The kitchen offers gas cooking, double sink, dishwasher, wall oven, pantry and breakfast bar as well as a servery bar.
Measuring about 3.9 x 6 metres, the separate rumpus has ample space for a billiard table. A lovely main bedroom suite has a bay window, ensuite and walk-through robes.
The home has wood-look flooring, plush carpet, beautiful drapery, ducted heating and cooling. On the tiled roof is a 20-panel solar system to help reduce energy costs.
Undercover outdoor living is perfect for winter gatherings and summer barbecues. The double garage has a remote-controlled door and the property has side access to the yard and workshop. Power is connected to the workshop and there is more than 42 square metres of concrete floor space.
Meticulous landscaping and a solar-heated swimming pool are more reasons to inspect this outstanding property near essential services.
