Calling on all lovers of cosplay, anime, and free pizza.
Kyabram's Plaza Theatre is set to be transformed into COSPLAZA for one very special evening later this month.
Advertisement
Campaspe Shire mayor Chrissy Weller said it would be exciting to see what costumes the community can create, with the event set to attract cosplayers from right across Victoria.
"Prizes will be on offer for the best costumes across various ages groups," she said.
"Keep your eye out for some, presumably friendly, fully functioning droids that have emailed their interest in attending. They have, however, indicated that these are not the droids you are looking for.
"Free pizza and hot chips will be on offer, with popcorn and soft drink available for purchase.
"To top off the evening a special screening of the anime masterpiece Spirited Away will be played in the theatre once the cosplay formalities have finished.
"This is the first event of its kind in Campaspe and is being run in conjunction with the state government's youth events program FReeZA."
OTHER STORIES
FReeZA is a state government initiative encouraging young Victorians to get involved in their community by planning and running drug, alcohol and smoke-free events for other young people.
Of course the big kids, otherwise known as adults, are encouraged to come along as this will be an event to be enjoyed by all.
Entry to COSPLAZA is only $5, however those that dress up will be able to use their Jedi powers and enter for free.
All Younglings and those under 12 will also enjoy free entry.
The event is on Saturday, July 16 from 6 to 10pm with tickets sold at the door.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.