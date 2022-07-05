Bendigo Advertiser
GPs 65 cent Medicare rebate 'out of touch' as regional appointment waitlists skyrocket

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated July 5 2022 - 6:39am, first published 2:30am
INSULTING: Bendigo Community Health Services (BCHS) executive leader and GP manager Graem Kelly said the Medicare rebate increase is out of touch with healthcare needs. Picture: BRENDAN MCCARTHY

DOCTORS have slammed the 65 cent increase to the Medicare rebate consultation fee, arguing the scheme is a band-aid solution to an intensifying problem in regional healthcare.

Local News

