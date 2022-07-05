Bendigo Advertiser
June rainfall in Bendigo lower than average

DC
By David Chapman
Updated July 5 2022 - 1:04am, first published 1:00am
SHORT BURSTS: Bendigo has had some rain this year but June's total was below average. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Bendigo had lower than average rainfall for the month of June as the region continues to shiver through a cold winter.

