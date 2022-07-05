June rainfall in Bendigo lower than average

Bendigo had lower than average rainfall for the month of June as the region continues to shiver through a cold winter.
A total of 48.4mm of rain fell in the region last month, which is down on the 30-year average of 50.8mm.
Advertisement
It's also down on the same time last year when 63.8mm of rain was recorded for June 2021.
The wettest June in the past 30 years was in 1995 when 127.4mm fell for the month while the driest spell was in 2017 when only 2.4mm was recorded.
So far this year, Bendigo has received 301.6mm of rainfall to the end of June 2022, a slight increase on the same time last year when 291mm had fallen and well above the average of 230.1mm
Temperature wise, Bendigo was about on par with previous years. The highest temperature for the month was 15.9 degrees on June 18 while the lowest minimum of -1.4 was recorded on June 2, one of three nights below zero.
While you might have thought that was cold, it was still a way off the lowest recorded minimum of the past 30 years of -5.3 on June 18, 1998.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.