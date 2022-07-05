Dairy - Higher yields from good seasonal conditions may support a slight increase in production for 2022/23, forecast at 0.5 per cent. Production growth is being curtailed by competition for land, high beef prices, rising input costs and labour shortages. Volatile global conditions and high prices will see an overall average outlook for the dairy industry. Australian dairy production is forecast to see a modest increase for the remainder of 2022; however, global supply will continue to be constrained. Butterfat products are in high global demand with current price levels reflecting this.