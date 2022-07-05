Greater Bendigo has recorded 203 additional COVID infections overnight.
The municipality's number of active cases has remained the same since Monday, according to the Victorian Department of Health, hovering at 1175.
The majority of the new infections were linked to the 3550, 3551, 3555, 3556 postcodes. Heathcote reported 11 new infections in the last 24 hours.
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 49 COVID patients in hospital, 15 of those in its respiratory ward.
There are currently no patients in ICU.
Staff are monitoring and caring for 130 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded one and 15 new infections respectively, while Gannawarra and Loddon had 19 and 16 each.
Campaspe Shire (34), Mount Alexander (42) and the Macedon Ranges (56) also saw additional infections.
Victoria's pandemic orders are set to continue for at least another three months following an announcement from the state government this afternoon.
In a recent statement, Premier Daniel Andrews announced the state's pandemic declaration would be extended from 11.59pm Tuesday, July 12.
The pandemic declaration gives the Minister for Health the authority to make pandemic orders she considers "reasonably necessary to protect public health after considering the Chief Health Officer's advice and other relevant factors, including social and economic factors".
This most recent extension will expire at 11.59pm, October 12 and subsequent extensions can last for up to three months.
Mr Andrews said he had requested the Minister for Health and the Chief Health Officer provide further advice by the end of winter as to whether there continues to be, at that time, a serious risk to public health arising from COVID-19.
The Statement of Reasons, and the advice of the Acting CHO and the Minister for Health, will be tabled in Parliament.
According to the Department of Health, the state recorded 8740 new infections on Tuesday taking it's number of active cases to 49,253.
Currently, 543 people are in hospital, 28 are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.
Sixteen people died with the virus in the last 24 hours.
Of those aged 16 and over in Victoria, 68.4 per cent have received all three vaccine doses.
There were 315 doses of vaccine administered at state sites in the last 24 hours.
Temperatures in part of central Victoria hit below freezing point overnight with the region expected to wake up to frost-covered grounds.
On Monday, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a frost warning for Tuesday morning with temperatures set to drop to -4 degrees on Tuesday morning in parts of the Mallee, Wimmera, Northern Country, North East and East Gippsland forecast districts.
Overnight temperatures were expected to fall to between 1 and 5 degrees in Kyneton and Castlemaine before frost arrives with winds easing through the day and tops of 11 and 13 forecast respectively.
Echuca is expecting a sunny day with light winds and a top of 15 degrees.
Maryborough should be partly cloudy with some frost patches after an overnight low between 1 and 5 degrees. A top of 14 degrees is forecast.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
