Bed 6 Bath 4 Cars 2
$2,200,000 - $2,400,000
LAND: 3686sqm
AGENCY: Ray White Bendigo
AGENTS: Brent Mason 03 5443 8500 and Delaney Barker 0474 302 636
INSPECT: By appointment
Privately set back from the street, this elegant residence welcomes you with its tranquil garden setting and spacious interior living.
Stepping inside the entrance you are greeted by a grand staircase and a formal living room to the left. A wood-burning fireplace and a bay window are lovely in the formal lounge.
Open-concept family dining and kitchen features shaker-style cabinetry, a butler's pantry and stainless steel appliances. Off this space sits a second living zone which is currently utilised as a billiard room and home gym.
Through double glass doors is an impressive outdoor space comprising a large alfresco area and a sparkling in-ground pool with gas-boosted solar heating.
Completing the home's lower level is a light-filled bedroom with an ensuite and built-in robes. Also, a study (or sixth bedroom) as well as a powder room and laundry with plenty of storage.
Heading upstairs are the remaining four bedrooms, each with generous space and walk-in robes and serviced by a family bathroom with double vanity.
The main suite incorporates an additional living area and a balcony with views over the property. Ensuite and spacious walk-in robe are further features in the luxurious main suite.
Reverse-cycle heating and cooling maintain year-round comfort throughout this beautifully presented designer home.
A sophisticated surveillance system with alarm, intercom and security cameras is installed. Access to this private and secure property is via remote-controlled gate.
Tropical-inspired gardens surround the swimming pool, and the double garage has twin automatic doors.
Selling agents Brent and Delaney said the property is one of its kind, authentic and highly desirable . . . "this is one that you simply do not want to miss".
A substantial property in the highly sought-after McIvor hill precinct. Inspection is recommended, contact the agents today.
Nearby amenities include supermarket, specialty stores, health and beauty, walking tracks, public transport, educational facilities, hotels, eateries and parkland.
Minutes from the city centre as well as the multimillion-dollar hospital complex and picturesque Lake Weeroona.
