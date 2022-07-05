Loddon Shire adopts plan to attract more volunteers

Two workshops aimed at attracting more volunteers in the Loddon Shire have had to be cancelled due to a lack of participants as the sector struggles to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Volunteer Skill Development Workshops are free and offer tips about governance, meeting procedures and how to engage young volunteers.
However, Loddon Shire councillor Wendy Murphy said the turnout for last week's workshops was "a little bit disappointing".
"I know the Inglewood and Pyramid Hill sessions had to be cancelled due to lack of registrations," Cr Murphy said.
An online session planned for Wednesday, July 6 is still going ahead.
"I really encourage people to join and register for the online session," Cr Murphy said.
"We really do need to hear from our volunteers and show they are well and truly supported within the Loddon Shire.
"But we need to know what they want and how we can actually support them."
Her comments came during council's monthly meeting last week where it approved the shire's Volunteer Strategy 2022-2026.
Shire corporate director Amanda Wilson said the document expanded on the 2018-2022 Volunteer Strategy by supporting volunteers in external organisations and sporting groups across the broader community.
She said the project also had a focus on engaging younger volunteers.
"This strategy has been strongly informed by the community and provides the framework for how to attract, support, retain, recruit, celebrate and recognise volunteers," Ms Wilson said.
Council were successful in obtaining $75,000 in funding from Regional Development Victoria (RDV) in June 2021 to embark on a range of activities to support the re-engagement and development of volunteers following the COVID-19 pandemic.
A survey from Volunteering Australia found voluntary work fell from 36 percent in late 2019 to 24.2 percent in April 2021.
In 2016, 31.7 per cent of Loddon Shire residents reported volunteering, a higher rate than the 24.3 per cent for regional Victoria at the time.
A Volunteering in Loddon 2022 survey heard from 170 volunteers and found 61 per cent were volunteering for two or more organisations/groups.
Ms Wilson said the community consultation revealed a number of strengths of volunteering in the Loddon Shire such as strengthened community spirit and a sense of satisfaction.
"It also revealed a number of current and future barriers such as red tape, ageing volunteers and burnout," she said.
Cr Murphy said the Volunteer Strategy 2022-2026 was "very important".
"Volunteers are the lifeblood of Loddon Shire and do a tremendous amount of work for the communities," she said.
Mayor Cr Dan Straub said council attended a "great presentation forum regarding this strategy".
"It does a great job in identifying and supporting volunteers and keeping engagement level high," Cr Straub said.
He praised the efforts and work involved in developing such an important strategy.
The online Volunteer Skill Development Workshop will be held online (via Zoom) on Wednesday, July 6 from 7pm to 8pm.
To learn more about the online session, contact Lisa McCoy on 0428 644 070 or email lisa@locallogicplace.com.au
