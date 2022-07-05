Bendigo Advertiser
Loddon Shire adopts plan to restock volunteer ranks

DC
By David Chapman
Updated July 5 2022 - 12:22am, first published 12:00am
Loddon Shire adopts plan to attract more volunteers

Two workshops aimed at attracting more volunteers in the Loddon Shire have had to be cancelled due to a lack of participants as the sector struggles to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

