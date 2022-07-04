Bendigo Advertiser
More Bendigo Bushmasters for Ukraine

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated July 4 2022 - 7:49am, first published 7:30am
Australia will provide 20 more Bendigo-built Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine and prohibit Russian gold imports, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a historic visit to the bombed capital.

