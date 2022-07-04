Bendigo Health has a big line-up of events planned to celebrate NAIDOC Week, with the return of Welcome Baby to Country and an in-hospital performance from Uncle Ron Murray.
NAIDOC Week, which runs from July 3 through to July 10, is held around the country to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Advertisement
This year's theme 'Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!' encourages all Australians to champion institutional, structural, collaborative, and co-operative change while celebrating those who have already driven and led change in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities over generations.
Bendigo Health chief executive Peter Faulkner said the return of the Dja Dja Wurrung Welcome Baby to Country after a three-year hiatus was fantastic, with 30 babies and about 120 family members expected to attend the event at the Star Cinema, Eaglehawk on July 5.
"Welcome Baby to Country is an important cultural ceremony that helps honour and acknowledge an infant's connection to the land on which they are born," he said.
"It's a privilege for Bendigo Health to host this event with Djarra."
Mr Faulkner said musician Uncle Ron Murray and Sarah James will host a performance for Bendigo Health staff and patients in the hospital atrium on July 7 as part of the organisation's NAIDOC Week celebrations.
Bendigo Health Aboriginal Services, Diversity and Health Promotion director Andrea Sloane said this year's theme was important to take note of.
RELATED
"The NAIDOC Week theme is a direct call to action for us to do more, to make change in our daily lives to create a better country for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples," she said.
Bendigo Health in March launched its Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) - a significant step in the organisation's journey towards reconciliation.
The RAP is a comprehensive plan that will direct Bendigo Health's Reconciliation activities for the next two years.
It also demonstrates the organisation's commitment to closing the health and mortality gap between indigenous and non-indigenous people.
You can view the plan online at bendigohealth.org.au/ReconciliationActionPlan
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.