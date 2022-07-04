Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Fighting Miners topple Brimbank Bucks

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated July 4 2022 - 6:43am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOUNCE BACK: Fighting Miners bounced back against the Bucks to win the match 37-27.

There's nothing Bendigo's premier rugby club embraces more than a comeback - that's why they call themselves the Fighting Miners.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.