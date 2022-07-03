Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Robyn Hosking from Bendigo RSPCA op shop calls for people to donate

LW
By Lucy Williams
July 3 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DONATIONS NEEDED: Robyn Hosking, at the Bendigo RSPCA op-shop, has asked the community to donate if they can. Picture: NONI HYETT

ROBYN Hosking from Bendigo's RSPCA op shop wants the community to consider cleaning out their home or wardrobe and making a donation this winter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.