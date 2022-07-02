NBL1: Braves show strength against Supercats with double victory

Bendigo Braves wrapped up their away trip Geelong with two wins against the Supercats.
Braves men continued their impressive second-half to the season with an eight-point victory to stretch their winning-streak out to six games, final result 79-71.
However, after leading scoring during the first three quarters, the Braves men will have a lot to learn from after giving up eight points in the final minutes without sinking a basket themselves.
"For the first two and a half quarters we were fantastic and when it came to scoring we just kept finding the right guy on court who would finish it off," Braves men's coach Stephen Black said.
"I was super impressed with the way our guys played at both ends of the court.
"We then let our foot off the gas in the fourth and were slightly sloppy with the ball.
"The final score doesn't reflect the entirety of the game which is disappointing, but overall there are so many positives for us to take away in what was a good win against a strong team."
Malcolm Bernard went on another scoring-spree to end the match with 24 points, three assists and four steals.
Jake Lloyd was next best with 19 points, five rebounds, and one assist.
Despite the slower end to the game, Black said the Braves' defence continued to improve each match.
"It was outstanding for most of the game, towards the end we just turned the ball over a few too many times without there being any overarching reason why - we just didn't maintain that great level of focus we'd had previously," Black said.
"It's good to have learning lessons come from a win rather than a loss."
As finals are fast approaching, Black said being able to play four consistent quarters was going to be at the forefront for upcoming matches.
"As a team, if you stop doing the things that make you successful on court then other teams will do the things that make them succeed.
"From there it turns into a real uphill climb."
Meanwhile, Braves women made light work of the Supercats in a 22-point win, final result 92-70.
On the back of attending an Opals camp, Tess Madgen returned to the court firing and put 37 points on the board while playing the full 40 minutes.
Abbey Wehrung contributed 28 points in addition to Kelly Wilson also playing a crucial role across the court during her 40 minutes of court time.
Braves are on the road again next week for round 11 when they head to Melbourne to play Knox Raiders.
Their next home game is on July 16 against Sandringham.
