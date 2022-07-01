City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf has signed on and joined many others who will take on Bendigo Health's Dry July fundraiser this year.
Dry July is a fundraiser that encourages people to go alcohol-free for the month to raise money for people affected by cancer.
Advertisement
Cr Metcalf said she was pleased to support the Cancer Wellness Centre, which provides activities to improve the physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing of cancer patients and their carers.
"It's a great asset for our community and a place that allows someone with cancer the time and space to just be and not think about their diagnosis," she said.
"As a non-drinker, I'm going choc-free this July and in doing so am honouring my cousin and a neighbour who both lost their battles with cancer in the past 12 months."
Bendigo Real Estate agent Nekti Tzouroutis has been involved in the Dry July campaign for several years and said he was humbled by the invitation to be a Bendigo Health ambassador.
"There are families close to my heart who have been affected by cancer," he said.
OTHER STORIES
"This is an opportunity to give something back to those families and the wider community."
Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation director Rachel Mason said she was proud of this year's ambassadors and participants who have already raised over $7000.
"So many people have signed on already and we encourage others to do so as it's not too late," she said.
Residents who would like to go dry for July can sign up with Bendigo Health via dryjuly.com/beneficiaries/bendigohealth
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.