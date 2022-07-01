Families commemorate hundreds killed on Japanese Montevideo Maru

LOVED ones and community members gathered at Bendigo RSL on Friday to commemorate the deaths of hundreds of Australian prisoners of war who died on the Montevideo Maru ship in the second world war.
Australian soldiers were taken as prisoners by the Japanese army in early 1942 after losing a battle on Rabaul, a township in a volcano-pocked corner of modern-day Papua New Guinea.
On June 22 1942, the prisoners of war were loaded onto Japanese ship Montevideo Maru.
By July 1, the ship had sunk after being struck by missiles from the US submarine USS Sturgeon off the Philippines, killing all 1,053 prisoners and civilian internees.
It took three months for the Australian government to alert the families of those on board
"For families this is their part of being engaged in that remembrance," he said.
"It's very important for the families that they are able to remember the sacrifice of their loved ones."
Relatives were invited to lay a wreath for fallen soldiers at the commemoration ceremony.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
