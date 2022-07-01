Georgia Sieben has never been to Europe, but is excited about the prospect of flying over to represent Australia in a worldwide young farmers' competition.
The 19-year-old from the tiny hamlet of Torrumbarry, located on the Murray River a bit over an hour's drive north of Bendigo, has been selected as a member of the Young Breeders team to learn and showcase their dairy skills on the world stage.
The Young Breeders School is an international event aimed at training young people in the preparation of show animals and to learn more about the Holstein breed.
Georgia helps milk 200 Holsteins and a couple of Jersey cows on her parents' farm at Torrumbarry.
In August she will fly out with the rest of the team to Battice, Belgium to represent her nation on the world dairy youth competition stage.
Georgia said it was a big surprise to be chosen for the team.
"I'm honoured to be given the opportunity to represent Australia in Belgium," she said.
"I love showing cows and it's a plus to be able to travel overseas to do it."
Georgia is studying veterinary science at La Trobe university in Melbourne but travels home each week to help on the family farm.
She is a big fan of the Holstein breed.
"I love the Holstein frames, their mass, they're hard workers and they give a lot of milk," she said.
"I've had a really big interest since a young age."
Georgia will be part of a five-member team representing Australia at the Young Breeders School. Her teammates are Andrew Gray (from Chapel Hill, South Australia); Courtney Afford (Woods Point, South Australia); Kaitlyn Wishart (Cohuna, Victoria); and Nathan Hart (Stanhope, Victoria).
The Young Breeders School is an annual five-day event which will see teams from across Europe and around the world participate in hands-on workshops including bedding, showmanship and clipping, as well as classroom-based sessions such as marketing and herd promotion.
After three days of workshops and practice, participants put their skills to the test in stock judging, showmanship and calf classes with prizes and ribbons awarded at the end.
All members of the team applied to be part of the school and a panel assessed each candidate on their skills and leadership potential.
Melbourne Royal, Jersey Australia and Holstein Australia have teamed up to sponsor the Australian team.
Holstein Australia CEO Rohan Butler said it was a great opportunity for the young dairyfarmers.
"This experience will enable the team members to hone their kills and benchmark themselves against some of the best competitors from Europe, the UK and Canada," he said.
"We see our 2022 team members as emerging leaders so we along with the other partners will be working with them once they return from Europe to develop those skills further."
Following the Young Breeders School in Belgium, the Australian team will travel through the Netherlands on an educational tour visiting several farms.
The Australian team was officially announced at the Victorian Winter Fair held at the Bendigo Exhibition Centre this week.
The Victorian Winter Fair is the largest single breed Holstein cattle show in the country, with exhibitors traveling from all over Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia.
Fair organiser Stu Modra said this year's event was huge success.
"We had about 50 exhibitors and there were 183 cows entered and the quality was amazing," he said.
"Things have just started to pick up again after COVID.
"It's our eighth year here in Bendigo and it's a fantastic venue to be able to have so many exhibitors under the one roof.
"Why we chose Bendigo is because there's plenty of accommodation and dining out options and all the contractors we use are locals."
