LVFNL: Superoos, Panthers battle for ladder position

When Marong and Mitiamo first met earlier in the Loddon Valley Football Netball League season the arm-wrestle match finished in a nail-biting draw.
Superoos and Panthers are set to return to the court this Saturday at Malone Park where both teams are determined to get the job done this time around.
Mitiamo playing-coach Laura Hicks believes the match could be even tougher than the 47-47 draw back in round three.
"It was such a close contest and this weekend it's bound to be a fairly even game," she said.
"When we played them last time it was quite early in the season and since then we've tidied up our attacking end which is where I feel we let them back into the game.
"Our defence was great but we threw away a few too many balls in offence.
"This time we're going to focus on our attacking and capitalise on scoring opportunities from turnovers."
As finals are approaching, Hicks believes her team's consistency on the court will improve each round.
"After being impacted by illness and injury earlier in the season hopefully we're at full strength this weekend," she said.
"Our aim is to get all the same players on the court together so that we can build on our consistency ahead of finals."
Meanwhile in the other A-Grade matches, ladder leaders Maiden Gully YCW head to Newbridge.
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and Pyramid Hill will both have opportunities to improve and put another win on the board.
