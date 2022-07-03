COMMUNITIES across central Victoria are preparing for NAIDOC Week 2022 (Sunday, July 3 to Sunday July 10).
NAIDOC (National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee) Week celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
NAIDOC Week also recognises the need for systemic change and that relationships between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous Australians needs to be based on the recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples' rights.
The theme for this year is Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!
We have compiled a list of the events that are being held in central Victoria and will continue to add them as they come through.
The City of Greater Bendigo will celebrate NAIDOC Week 2022 with a variety of events throughout the region.
The week will feature a Flag Raising Ceremony, the Knuldoorong Art Exhibition; Stardust and The Mission; Aboriginal Evening Storytime; BDAC Family Day; and more.
The full program is available here.
BENDIGO - FLAG RAISING CEREMONY
BENDIGO - KNULDOORONG EXHIBITION
BENDIGO - ABORIGINAL EVENING STORYTIME
BENDIGO - BDAC FAMILY DAY
BENDIGO - TRIVIA NIGHT
BENDIGO - YOUTH YARN and GRUB
BENDIGO - STARDUST and THE MISSION
EAGLEHAWK - NAIDOC SOCCER MATCH
